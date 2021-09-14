Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,945 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 93.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.