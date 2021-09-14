Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,722 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Upwork worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Upwork by 118.9% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Upwork by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.95 and a beta of 1.97. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $224,891.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,115,933.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,251 shares of company stock worth $3,190,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPWK. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Upwork in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.