Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of ModivCare worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $145,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $170.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $211.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

