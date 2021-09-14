Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of PriceSmart worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 1,815.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $710,744.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $50,715.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,049.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,787 shares of company stock worth $7,899,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.