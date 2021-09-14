Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Vista Outdoor worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 367,144 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,372,000 after acquiring an additional 114,730 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,424,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,696,000 after acquiring an additional 83,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,417,000 after buying an additional 97,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after buying an additional 233,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.
VSTO stock opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
See Also: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.