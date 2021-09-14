Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Vista Outdoor worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 367,144 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,372,000 after acquiring an additional 114,730 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,424,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,696,000 after acquiring an additional 83,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,417,000 after buying an additional 97,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after buying an additional 233,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO stock opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.