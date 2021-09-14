Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 25,316 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Vericel worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vericel by 559.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Vericel by 16.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter worth $266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 118.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.86. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.02 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VCEL. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

