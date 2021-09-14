Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 9,207 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Healthcare Services Group worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

