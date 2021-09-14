Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,769 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,769 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of NetScout Systems worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 67.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 16.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 46,942 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 169.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 155,503 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTCT. TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, NetScout Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

