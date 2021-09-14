Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,125 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Under Armour worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,086,000 after buying an additional 145,272 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 55.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,287,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,910,000 after buying an additional 3,651,741 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,081,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,110,000 after buying an additional 56,279 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $99,386,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%.

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

