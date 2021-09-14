Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,558 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,558 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,383,000 after acquiring an additional 115,249 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 334,902 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 53.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth $424,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

