Rhumbline Advisers Sells 15,130 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

AKR stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -172.99, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

