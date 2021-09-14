Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,834 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $136.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.61. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $66.83 and a 12-month high of $146.50.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

PIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $1,069,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,884.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,148 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

