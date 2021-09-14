Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,636 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Gentherm worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THRM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average is $75.37. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

