Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,691 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of EnPro Industries worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in EnPro Industries by 60.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $437,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 15.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 96,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 37,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NPO opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29 and a beta of 1.62.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million. Research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

