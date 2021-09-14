Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,526 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Dycom Industries worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at about $3,714,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 95.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

NYSE:DY opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

