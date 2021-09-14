Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,935 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Monro worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,030,000 after buying an additional 224,634 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,555,000 after purchasing an additional 104,668 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 287,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MNRO. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of MNRO opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.23%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

