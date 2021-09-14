Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,356 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Deluxe worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,828,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,534,000 after purchasing an additional 367,740 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,048,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,989,000 after purchasing an additional 34,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,249,000 after purchasing an additional 553,699 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLX opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

