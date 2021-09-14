Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,497,000 after acquiring an additional 840,158 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 443,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after buying an additional 52,760 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 556.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. The firm had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.30 million. Analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.