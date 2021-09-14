Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Anaplan worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Anaplan by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,149,340.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,681,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,195 shares of company stock valued at $25,953,133. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.85. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLAN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

