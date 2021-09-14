Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Twist Bioscience worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11,040.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 87.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWST opened at $115.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.15. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $2,293,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,389 shares in the company, valued at $43,508,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $480,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,014 shares in the company, valued at $8,048,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,053 shares of company stock worth $16,925,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

