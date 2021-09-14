Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.26.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $100.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $75.28 and a one year high of $179.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,220 shares of company stock worth $1,118,438. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

