Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,364.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 234.2% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,190,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,302,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PMT opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

