Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of GMS worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 75.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of GMS opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 113,050 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 279,761 shares of company stock worth $13,379,692 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.