RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 1,175,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,886,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 21.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 86,113 shares in the last quarter. 36.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

