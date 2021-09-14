RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 1,175,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,886,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 21.60%.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIBT)
RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
