Richard L. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $35,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Richard L. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $30,700.00.

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.52. 213,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,089. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 5.09%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

