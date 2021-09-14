Rigel Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 37% against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for about $5.02 or 0.00010636 BTC on popular exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $21,092.62 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00078888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00121983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00178824 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,061.33 or 0.99648202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.07 or 0.07260759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.34 or 0.00868861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

