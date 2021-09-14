Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Major Shareholder Gpiac, Llc Sells 332,185 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 332,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $2,730,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gpiac, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Gpiac, Llc sold 541,547 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $5,280,083.25.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $11,281,510.08.

On Friday, August 27th, Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $757,894.56.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $732,712.64.

Shares of Rimini Street stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. 260,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,929. The company has a market cap of $825.05 million, a PE ratio of -34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rimini Street by 79.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,604 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth $8,826,000. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth $7,845,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth $6,317,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 163.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 666,812 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

