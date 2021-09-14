Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Major Shareholder Gpiac, Llc Sells 541,547 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 541,547 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $5,280,083.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,292,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,105,073. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gpiac, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $11,281,510.08.

On Friday, August 27th, Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $757,894.56.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $732,712.64.

On Thursday, August 5th, Gpiac, Llc sold 332,185 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $2,730,560.70.

NASDAQ:RMNI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. 260,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,929. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a market cap of $825.05 million, a P/E ratio of -34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rimini Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rimini Street by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 83,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 933.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 220,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

