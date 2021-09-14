RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $9.49 million and $466,804.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00143098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014407 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.60 or 0.00841627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00044808 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RINGX is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 288,624,009 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

