Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 4,900 by Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,210 ($94.20) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,980 ($78.13).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,204.59 ($68.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,738.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,881.44. The company has a market capitalization of £84.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.