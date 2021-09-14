Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Erste Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.69. 187,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,545. The firm has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after acquiring an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after acquiring an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.