Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Erste Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.
Shares of RIO traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.69. 187,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,545. The firm has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
