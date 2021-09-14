Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,130 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Rio Tinto Group worth $83,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

RIO opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

