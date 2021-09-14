Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Down 94.3% in August

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of RYES stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. 2,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,592. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Rise Gold has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.83.
About Rise Gold
