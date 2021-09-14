Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Down 94.3% in August

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RYES stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. 2,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,592. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Rise Gold has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.83.

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

