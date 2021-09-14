Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) rose 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.98. Approximately 4,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 795,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

RSKD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

