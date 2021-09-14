Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 82.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 470,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,970,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In related news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.