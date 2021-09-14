Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Stock Price Down 2%

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$80.51 and last traded at C$80.66. Approximately 133,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 162,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$82.31.

RBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$76.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.