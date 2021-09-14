River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 201,675 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,675 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 1.16% of HollyFrontier worth $61,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.60. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

