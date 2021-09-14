River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 217,713 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 217,713 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,383,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Pioneer Natural Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $76,318,000 after purchasing an additional 50,375 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,093 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 52,578 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.16. The stock had a trading volume of 34,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,750. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 368.29%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

