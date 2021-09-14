River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 313,547 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 313,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,023,000. Facebook makes up 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $921,444,764. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $376.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,279,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

