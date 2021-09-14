River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,774,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 44,619 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 11.26% of Argan worth $84,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Argan by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,633,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Argan by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,197,000 after purchasing an additional 519,493 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Argan by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Argan by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Argan by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 111,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,473. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

