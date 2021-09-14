River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,122 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of The Progressive worth $88,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,429,000 after purchasing an additional 540,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after acquiring an additional 170,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Progressive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,272,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,721,000 after acquiring an additional 221,418 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,456.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $93.45. 25,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average of $96.64. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.