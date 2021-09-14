River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 285,030 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,030 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of OGE Energy worth $35,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 704,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 3,156.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 73.7% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 86,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $34.78. 11,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,143. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

OGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

