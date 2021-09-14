River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 387,943 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,843,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,943 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.69% of CoreCivic worth $71,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth $2,263,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CoreCivic by 1,184.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 163,177 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in CoreCivic by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price on the stock.

Shares of CXW stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,400. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

