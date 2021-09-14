River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 420,200 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,200 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 3.79% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $45,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,926 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,241 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,113 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,670,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 745,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. The business had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 101.96%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

