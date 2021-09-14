River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 584,111 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,420,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584,111 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.78% of GrafTech International worth $86,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $2,881,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,688,000 after buying an additional 35,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 149.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE:EAF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,548. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.04.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. Research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

