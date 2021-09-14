River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 828,442 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828,442 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.92% of Univar Solutions worth $38,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Shares of Univar Solutions stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,069. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNVR. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.