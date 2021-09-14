River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,162,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,524 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.35% of MEDNAX worth $35,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,731,000 after purchasing an additional 705,924 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after buying an additional 1,149,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,728,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,877,000 after buying an additional 254,015 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,629,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 99,003 shares in the last quarter.

MD stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MD shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

In other MEDNAX news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

