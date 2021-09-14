River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 6.97% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $34,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 28.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

CPSI traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.24 million. Analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,125.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,800 shares of company stock worth $334,562 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

