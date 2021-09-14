River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,026 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 4.83% of World Fuel Services worth $97,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 63,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 5.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 387,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INT stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

