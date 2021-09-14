River Road Asset Management LLC Has $107.36 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162,764 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA makes up 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 3.75% of Comfort Systems USA worth $107,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 103.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,266,000 after purchasing an additional 260,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,692,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,630,000 after acquiring an additional 247,231 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,688,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,172,000 after acquiring an additional 78,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 100,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 46,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE:FIX traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $70.56. The stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $88.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.56.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.